Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ Z traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.81. 366,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,665. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,950 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $69,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,301.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 2,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $74,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,441 shares of company stock worth $6,017,205. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

