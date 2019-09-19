Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 51.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,070 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,742,786. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

