Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 356,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,029,660. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. The firm has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

