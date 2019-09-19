Petrus Trust Company LTA Sells 515 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Petrus Trust Company LTA decreased its holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Integer were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Integer by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 950,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,080 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Integer by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 943,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,219,000 after acquiring an additional 172,758 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Integer by 1,242.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 180,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 166,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,619,000 after buying an additional 133,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 434,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,487,000 after buying an additional 126,819 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Integer stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.83. 6,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,805. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITGR shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 6,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $481,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

