Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Earns Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petra Diamonds to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.10) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Petra Diamonds from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petra Diamonds currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 31.83 ($0.42).

Shares of PDL opened at GBX 9.14 ($0.12) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.63. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 6.92 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 46.10 ($0.60).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

