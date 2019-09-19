Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.87

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $4.10. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $47.07 million, a PE ratio of 390.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%.

In related news, Director Joe Reeder purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $29,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,348.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,994 shares of company stock worth $118,164. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,424,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 60,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter worth $608,000. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.