Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.55

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.17. Performant Financial shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 231 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Monday, August 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 32.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Performant Financial Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 192,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 92.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 429,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

