Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $0.92. Performance Shipping shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 819 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performance Shipping stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in shares of Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned about 0.83% of Performance Shipping worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

