Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director David Glen Anderson sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $442,830.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $83,949.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,224. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 107,166.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 22.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $28.32. 3,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,244. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.