Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) CEO Joseph F. Coradino Acquires 11,200 Shares

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) CEO Joseph F. Coradino purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $59,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.44. 2,317,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $81.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.44%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter worth $6,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,252,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,138,000 after purchasing an additional 559,316 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter worth $3,357,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter worth $1,183,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEI. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

