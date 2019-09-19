Paul E. Shapiro Sells 16,250 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $660,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,492.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TOL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.36. 493,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,787. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 7.43. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $41.70.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 185.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 37,170 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 71,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

