Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ:TEUM) will announce sales of $33.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pareteum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.54 million and the lowest is $31.50 million. Pareteum posted sales of $8.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 321%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pareteum will report full year sales of $132.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.76 million to $139.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $182.58 million, with estimates ranging from $160.80 million to $194.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pareteum.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Pareteum had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEUM. BidaskClub lowered Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Pareteum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ TEUM traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.90. 52,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $213.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.00. Pareteum has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

