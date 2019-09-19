Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Takes $23.11 Million Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 595,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $3,913,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $20,386,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.47. 14,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,419. IAA has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.46.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $366.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IAA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IAA in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of IAA in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IAA in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

