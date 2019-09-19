Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $21,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,001,000 after purchasing an additional 520,045 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,242,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 256,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $320.14. 5,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $170.26 and a twelve month high of $373.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Fair Isaac news, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total value of $5,264,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Deal sold 18,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.79, for a total value of $6,334,215.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,662,130.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,884 shares of company stock valued at $47,899,077. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

