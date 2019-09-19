Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 243,589 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,666,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 243,589 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $23,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 109.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. 662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,008. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

