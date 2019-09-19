Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $22.63 Million Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.40% of Oshkosh worth $22,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 235,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.99. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $86.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

