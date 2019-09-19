Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of American Financial Group worth $20,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after buying an additional 136,789 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 43,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AFG shares. Buckingham Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $239,503.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,207,937.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,846 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $613,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,902 shares of company stock worth $13,425,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,400. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $114.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

