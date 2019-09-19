Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $22,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,250.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,345,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

BX traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.07. 146,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

