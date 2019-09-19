Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,309 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Motco acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.05. The company had a trading volume of 296,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,758. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.18 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.59 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $1,061,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,369.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $383,561.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,562. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $119.00 target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.