Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $10.55 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.19% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $478,945.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $129,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,358.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.70. 39,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,929. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

