Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 84,724 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,724 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.19% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Shares of NXST traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.96. 25,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,569. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $119.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $104.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $649.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $63,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

