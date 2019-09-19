Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6,693.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 532,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 524,395 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 0.9% of Paloma Partners Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $51,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $134,797,000 after purchasing an additional 238,164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,063 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,862 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,738.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522 in the last quarter.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.36. 880,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,030. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.81. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.