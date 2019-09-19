Paloma Partners Management Co Has $16.45 Million Stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1,257.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,999 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.24% of Five Below worth $16,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,844,000 after buying an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.48. The company had a trading volume of 16,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $125.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.