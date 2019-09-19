Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) vs. Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Head to Head Comparison

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ovid Therapeutics and Rocket Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 554.87%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 139.10%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.98 million ($2.11) -1.07 Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$74.52 million ($1.89) -6.92

Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovid Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics N/A -110.14% -91.84% Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -42.73% -32.71%

Risk and Volatility

Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals beats Ovid Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase 1b/2a trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and a license agreement with H. Lundbeck A/S. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption. In addition, the company has an adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure. It has license agreements with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas, Medioambientales y Tecnológicas (CIEMAT), Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; CIEMAT and UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO Inc. The company also has a research and collaboration agreement with Lund University; and strategic collaboration agreement with Stanford University School of Medicine. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.