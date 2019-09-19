Optimum Quantvest Corp Invests $9.68 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Optimum Quantvest Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 288,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,000. AT&T accounts for approximately 6.1% of Optimum Quantvest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 33,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 16.7% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.20. 932,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,397,994. The company has a market cap of $272.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

