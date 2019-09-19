Onix (ONX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Onix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Onix has a market cap of $32,317.00 and $4.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Onix has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006136 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Onix Profile

Onix (ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com . The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

