Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Trading Down 5.6%

Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11), approximately 20 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 million and a PE ratio of -7.32.

Oncimmune Company Profile (LON:ONC)

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

