ODUWA (OWC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $111,285.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $392,217.00 and approximately $111,285.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00030895 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003342 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00147047 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,232.40 or 0.99662179 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000606 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002111 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000399 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

