Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (LON:OAP3) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (LON:OAP3) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON OAP3 remained flat at $GBX 43.30 ($0.57) during midday trading on Thursday. 1,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.12 million and a P/E ratio of -86.60. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 46.80 ($0.61).

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

