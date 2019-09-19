NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 6,200 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 49,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,125. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $846.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Desjardins raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.