NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 6,049 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 577.0% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 440,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,595,805. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $44,328,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 874,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,246,488.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,144,643 shares of company stock valued at $117,748,154. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.49.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

