NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 39,206 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc reduced its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,206 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,543,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 62.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,453,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,015,000 after buying an additional 1,330,279 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 2,789.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,142,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after buying an additional 1,103,312 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 6,787.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 919,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 905,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth $14,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

DISCA traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.89. 84,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $93,105.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DISCA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

