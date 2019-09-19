NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New $224,000 Investment in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVBG. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.62. 13,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,028. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $104.22. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,434,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 8,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $571,582.55. Insiders have sold a total of 96,795 shares of company stock worth $8,877,458 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.