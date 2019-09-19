NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $256,000 Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc reduced its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,207,000 after purchasing an additional 425,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,829,000 after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,041,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,053,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,194,000 after purchasing an additional 56,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 24,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $2,010,212.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,565.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 7,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $596,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,607.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura boosted their target price on Match Group from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $104.00 price target on Match Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.76.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.23. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.16 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 166.69% and a net margin of 26.51%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

