NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys New Shares in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,504,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $136,144,000 after acquiring an additional 324,328 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Range Resources by 21.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,922,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,461 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Range Resources by 240.5% in the second quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,631,218 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $23,468,000. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 63.1% in the second quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,324,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

Shares of RRC traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $4.69. 11,137,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,256,038. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. Range Resources Corp. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $851.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.08%.

In related news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $33,246.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi purchased 9,483 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $49,975.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,565.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,938 shares of company stock valued at $176,159 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.