Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41. Nucor has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

In other news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $406,292.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,100,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,081,909.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 475,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,827,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

