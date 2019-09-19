NuBits (USNBT) Hits Market Capitalization of $785,094.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. NuBits has a total market cap of $785,094.00 and $9,318.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, NuBits has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00213316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.01214583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00097211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020574 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

