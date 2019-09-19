NPCoin Market Capitalization Hits $998,313.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $998,313.00 and $987.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00081048 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

