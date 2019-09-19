Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Buckingham Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,225. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $214,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,898,783.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,250,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,847,218.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,586 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,509,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

