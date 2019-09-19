Northern Trust Corp Purchases 4,923 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.58% of Black Knight worth $51,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,157,000 after purchasing an additional 637,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,467,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,583,000 after purchasing an additional 433,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6,611.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,297,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,594 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,006,000 after purchasing an additional 90,354 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.16. 7,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 target price on Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 target price on Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 target price on Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.