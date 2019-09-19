Northern Trust Corp Has $53.59 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.68% of Sensata Technologies worth $53,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,894. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $119,196.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,341,099.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,572 shares of company stock worth $3,179,321. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.68.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

