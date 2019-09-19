Northern Trust Corp Has $50.90 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $50,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,182 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 94.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 119,752 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,289,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,540,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.74. 86,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.93. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.76 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 2.51%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

