Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of Boston Beer worth $52,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Boston Beer by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $372.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.89.

SAM stock traded down $7.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $350.48. The stock had a trading volume of 63,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,750. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1-year low of $230.93 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.66.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $15,817,875. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

