Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,029,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 129,846 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $52,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 10.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 7.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,687. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $726.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Donaldson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

