Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.41% of Inter Parfums worth $50,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.40. 19,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average is $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.33%.

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

