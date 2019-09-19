Northern Trust Corp Acquires 39,261 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 802,621 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $49,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.53. 5,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,424. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

