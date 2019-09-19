North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.41, for a total value of C$278,888.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,857,839.68.

Joseph Charles Lambert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Friday, September 13th, Joseph Charles Lambert sold 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.76, for a total value of C$83,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Joseph Charles Lambert sold 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.18, for a total value of C$51,527.10.

On Monday, September 9th, Joseph Charles Lambert sold 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total value of C$65,328.00.

Shares of NOA stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.05. 21,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,210. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 1 year low of C$10.64 and a 1 year high of C$18.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.45.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$176.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.5100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOA. National Bank Financial upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.