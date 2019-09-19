Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 41,937,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,679 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,827,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,462,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,687 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,294,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,784,000 after purchasing an additional 561,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,873,000 after purchasing an additional 476,397 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LBTYK stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 130,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

