Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,562,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,223,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,691,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,326,000 after buying an additional 108,827 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,001,000 after buying an additional 128,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,686,000 after buying an additional 59,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period.

RWO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,583. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

