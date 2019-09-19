Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 53.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 25,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 149,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

PEB traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.87. 35,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,730. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $37.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 62.04%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

